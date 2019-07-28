UrduPoint.com
Opposition All Free To Hold Protests Rallies: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:36 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that opposition is all free to hold protests and rallies and no hindrance will be created in opposition's protest.Health card initiative by Federal and Punjab Govt.

is a plausible gift for the public to provide them with basic health facilities" "Under the leadership of Imran Khan the government is striving to find sustainable solutions forprevailing crises" He explained that fatal health threat Hepatitis spreadfrom contaminated water and the AAB E PAK authority is an initiative toprovide clean drinking water across Punjab in a span of 5 years.

He was speaking at a "Paralysis, fatal disease and its treatment" Seminar onSunday and later talked to media at same venue.

At this occasion DoctorShehzad Anwar and Doctor Waqar Ashraf was also present.Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khanhas made this clear that we will allow opposition to hold public rally andgathering and will not create any hindrance in rallies.

