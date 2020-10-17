UrduPoint.com
Opposition Alliance Aimed To Hide Corruption: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Saturday said that eleven opposition parties have made alliance to hide their corruption and now making futile attempt to mislead the nation once again.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Sui gas pipeline laying ceremony at Billogram, Swat. He made it clear that opposition will not get NRO through such cheap tactics and all corrupt would be held accountable to recover the looted national wealth from them.

The provincial minister said that Gujranwala power show of the opposition had failed to attract public and fill the venue to its capacity, but they still making tall claims of overthrowing the government.

He said that the people are fully aware of the recent political antagonism of the opposition parties, but in the garb of seeking NRO they had joined hands with each other.

The provincial minister said that the provision of facilities to people at their doorsteps a top priorities of the incumbent provincial government. He said that promises made with the electorates during election campaign are being fulfilled.

He said that all facilities including health and education would be provided to the people, adding that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put the whole province including Swat on the track of progress and development.

