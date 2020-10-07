UrduPoint.com
Opposition Alliance Aims To Protect Looted National Wealth: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

Opposition alliance aims to protect looted national wealth: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the opposition parties' leaders had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect the wealth they had accumulated through corruption and not for any political cause

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the opposition parties' leaders had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect the wealth they had accumulated through corruption and not for any political cause.

They were trying to divert the attention of masses from their corruption and seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, he said while talking to media persons here at the Karachi Press Club.

The minister said the opposition parties had made the politics a business. "They cannot pressurize the government for any kind of NRO. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue its struggle to recover the looted national wealth."To a question, the minister said the things destroyed in the country over the years could not be fixed in just two years.

