Opposition Alliance In Disarray, Unable To Digest Country's Progress: Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Opposition alliance in disarray, unable to digest country's progress: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Wednesday that Opposition alliance, PDM, was in disarray and unable to digest the ongoing process of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said that the country has been put on a path to real development and prosperity but the opposition parties were trying to mislead the people. He said that Opposition's attempt to create smoke screen to hide their corruption through undue criticism would not succeed.

The failed and divided opposition would hardly be able to divert attention of the people from their loot and plunder, he said and expressed commitment that all the corrupt elements who usurped national resources would be held accountable.

He said that politics of falsehood, corruption and violence has been rejected by the people.

He said, corrupt elements also damaged institutions and the national economy for their personal gains but added that such elements would soon meet their logical end and country's march to prosperity would continue unhindered under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

