Opposition Alliance Lacks Ideological Affinity: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the opposition's alliance lacked ideological affinity and it was only gathering for protecting personal interests.

He said this while talking to media persons at a traders convention, here on Sunday night.

Responding to a question, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government heard opposition's view point with patience and responded every query in a democratic way.

The FM said the government had proved its majority in the budget session against the claims of opposition that it would oppose and would not let the budget pass from the parliament.

To another question about PML N parliamentarians meeting with the PTI leadership, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PML N parliamentarians had shown lack of interest towards the politics of PML N leadership.

About mid term polls, Qureshi stated that it was not a logical demand. The country could not afford new elections. The demand for mid term elections would neither serve the country nor it would strengthen its economy.

When questioned about Pak-Afghan cricket match, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there should be no politics in sports.

He said the International Cricket Council had taken notice of the situation. Similarly, Pakistan had also registered a protest in British Foreign Office over a campaign against the country.

The elements who had always tried to defame Pakistan were behind this propaganda, Qureshi added.

