Opposition Alliance To End Soon: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Opposition alliance to end soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said the opposition parties had no agenda for public welfare and their unrealistic alliance would be ended soon.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said the PTI government was fully committed to make a corruption-free New Pakistan with an aim to serve the masses in best manner.

He added that following the far sighted vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government both at provincial and Federal level was doing its best to strengthen economy of the country.

He said the opposition parties were creating hurdles in development agenda of the government for the sake of securing their wealth looted through corruption.

The minister expressed the Punjab government's firm resolve to continue the mission of serving the masses and provide them maximum relief.

