Opposition Always Ignored National Sovereignty: Kanwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Saturday said that national sovereignty was always ignored by the Opposition parties as 470 drone attacks were conducted in their previous regimes.

Talking to a private television channel, she said that the Opposition parties were not interested in the independent foreign policy because they looted national exchequer for making money by illegal means. All the Opposition parties gathered to derail the democratic process in the country but they will fail in their nefarious designs, she added.

