UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Always Play Sicilian Mafia Role To Weaken Judiciary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

Opposition always play Sicilian mafia role to weaken judiciary

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan said that opposition always played Sicilian mafia's role to weaken the judiciary in the past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan said that opposition always played Sicilian mafia's role to weaken the judiciary in the past.

While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the verdicts of the courts in supremacy of law in the country, he stated talking to a private news channel.

Ali said it was not possible for the judiciary to issue verdicts according to the will of political leaders adding that judiciary always took decisions on evidences.

In reply to a question about rift among the opposition parties, he said that opposition had constituted Rehber committee to derail the system.

Expressing concerns over the dubious role of Fazlur Rehman he said, the narrative of long march of chief JUI-F could not be successful.

About the performance of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N, government he said the Asian Development Bank had negative reports against this party.

To a question, he said credit goes to the PTI government which made reshuffling of high officials for not showing good performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Asian Development Bank Capital Development Authority Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammad Wasim and Qasim Akram shine as Pakistan b ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open 11 September ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Hold Trilateral Gas Consultations ..

4 minutes ago

US 2020 Vote May Disrupt Oil Prices, Push OPEC+ to ..

4 minutes ago

Wolf hunting to breed Wolf Dog revealed in Potohar ..

7 minutes ago

7,000 LEA personnel performed duty during Ashura D ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.