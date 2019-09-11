Opposition always play Sicilian mafia role to weaken judiciary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan said that opposition always played Sicilian mafia's role to weaken the judiciary in the past.

While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the verdicts of the courts in supremacy of law in the country, he stated talking to a private news channel.

Ali said it was not possible for the judiciary to issue verdicts according to the will of political leaders adding that judiciary always took decisions on evidences.

In reply to a question about rift among the opposition parties, he said that opposition had constituted Rehber committee to derail the system.

Expressing concerns over the dubious role of Fazlur Rehman he said, the narrative of long march of chief JUI-F could not be successful.

About the performance of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N, government he said the Asian Development Bank had negative reports against this party.

To a question, he said credit goes to the PTI government which made reshuffling of high officials for not showing good performance.