UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition APC Decides To Continue Talks With Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Opposition APC decides to continue talks with govt

An All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties on Monday decided to continue negotiations with the government and sit-in for two more days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :An All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties on Monday decided to continue negotiations with the government and sit-in for two more days.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the APC where all the opposition parties decided the future course of action.

According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opposed staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan did not attend the APC.

Talking to the media after the APC, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said it was decided to continue talks with the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Asfandyar Wali Khan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes several ..

53 seconds ago

Turkish Court Acquits Opposition Journalist, Relea ..

55 seconds ago

US Offers $20Mln for Information on Ex-FBI Agent T ..

57 seconds ago

Rights Group Says Social Reforms Under Saudi Crown ..

58 seconds ago

Nafees invites international tourists to visit Pak ..

1 minute ago

Azadi March affects 4,900 families of weekly bazar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.