Opposition APC decides to continue talks with govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :An All Parties Conference ( APC ) of the opposition parties on Monday decided to continue negotiations with the government and sit-in for two more days.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the APC where all the opposition parties decided the future course of action.

According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opposed staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan did not attend the APC.

Talking to the media after the APC, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said it was decided to continue talks with the government.