Opposition APC decides to form 'Rehbar Committee' to sort out differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The All Parties Conference (APC) held here Wednesday under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) decided to constitute a 'Rehbar Committee' to devise a joint future line of action.

The committee having representation of all opposition parties would sort out their mutual differences and ensure implementation of the APC decisions, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman told a press conference, which was held at 8.50 pm.

The briefing about the APC was scheduled for 4 pm. However, it was delayed due to disagreement among the participating parties on certain points.

Opposition leaders Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aftab Sherpao, Awais Noorani, Akram Durrani, Abdul Gahfoor Haideri, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain were present on the occasion. However, none of them spoke.

Maulana Fazl said the APC rejected the 'Debt Probe Commission' and instead demanded formation of a parliamentary committee, having equal representation of opposition and government, to investigate grants and debts taken, by those who get salary from the national exchequer.

The probe should be started from the year 2000, he added.

Fazl said the APC noted that in the presence of National Economic Council (NEC) there was no need for the National Development Council (NDC).

He said the opposition parties decided to observe 'black day' on July 25 against alleged rigging in the general election 2018.

He said the Rehbar Committee had also been tasked to build consensus for the new Senate chairman.

The APC, he said, demanded issuance of production orders of members of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, who are under custody for attacking a security forces check-post.

Fazl said the APC in its declaration called introducing reforms in judiciary, besides reviewing the law regarding the appointment procedure of judges and suo moto powers.

He said the APC demanded that security forces should not be appointed for July 20 elections of tribal districts. He also called making a law to ensure protection to the journalist community.

The APC stressed for across the board accountability and called for amending the NAB laws, he added.