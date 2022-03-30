Opposition appreciates MQM-P for joining alliance

The opposition leadership on Wednesday appreciated the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for joining their alliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The opposition leadership on Wednesday appreciated the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for joining their alliance.

The agreement inked between the MQM-P and the Pakistan Peoples Party was aimed at fighting the 'case' of 220 million Pakistanis unitedly with other opposition political parties, said Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a presser along with other opposition leaders, Shehbaz appreciated PPP leaders Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for starting a 'new journey' with the MQM-P.

He also thanked the MQM-P for taking the important decision to solidify the alliance in "the interest of Pakistani people".

Shehbaz said today was an important day in the country's history as the entire opposition had come on the same page after decades.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also welcomed the MQM-P's decision, saying: "This decision is an expression of national unity for not only Karachi and Sindh but also for the whole Pakistan. As a result , our (opposition's) strength in the National Assembly now stands at 175, while we need only 172." PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that the PPP and the MQM-P would now work together not only for the development of Karachi and betterment of its people, but also for the interest of entire country.

Welcoming the MQM-P's decision of joining the united opposition to support its no-confidence vote against the prime minister, he said the people had been suffering.

The incumbent government had no choice but to quit, and Shehbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of the country, he added.

Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal called upon the politicians to pursue democratic norms to serve the country in a best way.

"We must show unity and solidarity in our endeavours to strengthen democracy. All the provinces have longstanding issues, and a unified response is required to resolve them." Mengal said the only demand of the people of Balochistan was to equal distribution of the national resources and end of discrimination of the marginalised and less-developed areas .

He said his party had decided to support the no-trust motion in the interest of the people of Balochistan.

"We are experienced politicians and our unification is only for the protection of Pakistan and all of us must strive to achieve this goal", Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party Khalid Magsi said.

The next government, he said, should serve the nation and protect its interests.

Khalid Maqbool said there should no political point scoring, rather the politics of decency and politeness should be practiced in the country.

He congratulated the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and expressed the hope that the new alliance would help address the issues of people.

"We have initiated a working relationship. We are true representatives of those areas which need special attention of the government to address their outstanding issues," he added.