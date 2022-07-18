Opposition appreciates role of ECP in Punjab by-poll; felicitates PTI

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday appreciated the role of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful and transparent by-polls in Punjab and also congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on overwhelming victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday appreciated the role of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful and transparent by-polls in Punjab and also congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on overwhelming victory.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak congratulated the PTI leadership and members in the House and also appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for wholeheartedly accepting the elections' results.

Babak also paid tribute to Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful elections in Punjab.

He said"Democracy is the beauty of the country, adding all the matters should be resolved under the constitution of Pakistan.

" He emphasized upon PTI provincial government to get the share of KP from center and assured his party's full support in this regard.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that peaceful conduct of the by-poll in Punjab and PTI's victory proved transparent elections in Punjab. She urged PTI's candidates to work for the welfare and betterment of people instead of wasting time and money in unnecessary activities.

Munawar Khan and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF also felicitated PTI. They urged PTI leadership to start people-friendly mega projects in KP as well in Punjab.