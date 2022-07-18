UrduPoint.com

Opposition Appreciates Role Of ECP In Punjab By-poll; Felicitates PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Opposition appreciates role of ECP in Punjab by-poll; felicitates PTI

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday appreciated the role of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful and transparent by-polls in Punjab and also congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on overwhelming victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday appreciated the role of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful and transparent by-polls in Punjab and also congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on overwhelming victory.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak congratulated the PTI leadership and members in the House and also appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for wholeheartedly accepting the elections' results.

Babak also paid tribute to Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful elections in Punjab.

He said"Democracy is the beauty of the country, adding all the matters should be resolved under the constitution of Pakistan.

" He emphasized upon PTI provincial government to get the share of KP from center and assured his party's full support in this regard.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that peaceful conduct of the by-poll in Punjab and PTI's victory proved transparent elections in Punjab. She urged PTI's candidates to work for the welfare and betterment of people instead of wasting time and money in unnecessary activities.

Munawar Khan and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF also felicitated PTI. They urged PTI leadership to start people-friendly mega projects in KP as well in Punjab.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Money All From Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkey May Impede Finland's, Sweden's Accession to ..

Turkey May Impede Finland's, Sweden's Accession to NATO - Erdogan

56 seconds ago
 US Finds Russian, Trinbagonian Ammonium Nitrate So ..

US Finds Russian, Trinbagonian Ammonium Nitrate Solutions Do Not Harm American I ..

57 seconds ago
 LCCI wants detailed socio-economic plan from all p ..

LCCI wants detailed socio-economic plan from all political parties

59 seconds ago
 Two-day Pak Chem Expo 2022 from tomorrow

Two-day Pak Chem Expo 2022 from tomorrow

1 minute ago
 CM's aide reviews rain emergency arrangements

CM's aide reviews rain emergency arrangements

17 minutes ago
 Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 mln pilgrim ..

Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 mln pilgrims during Hajj season

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.