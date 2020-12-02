Opposition asked to shun politics over corona issue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday asked the opposition in the provincial assembly to stop propaganda and avoid doing politics over the issue of COVID-19 pandemic as it was a critical matter

He was responding to the remarks of Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani, Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP and Nighat Orakzai of PPP regarding COVID-19, BRT and BTAP in the House chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

Shaukat said the coronavirus pandemic had claimed thousands of lives across the globe but the opposition politicized it for their ulterior motives and political gains while compromising on the health of the public.

He said that as the opposition have nothing to prove against the PTI government and therefore it was propagating on projects of public welfare including the Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to gain the attention of masses.

He explained that BRT was completed with a cost of about Rs 70 million. The project included commercial markets and link roads and was far cheaper than the Lahore, Islamabad and Multan metro bus services.

The KP government could complete BRT within Rs 40 billion but the cost was increased upto Rs 70 billion due to construction of commercial plazas and 68 kilometers link roads which were part of the project.

Shaukat said PTI government completed mega BRT project within record time of two-year, well before the given time but on contrary construction work on only one and half kilometer Mufti Mehmood fly-over was started by MMA government but unfortunately it could not be completed in 10-year and even ANP government failed to complete it during its five-year in power.

Shaukat added that the project was finally completed by the last provincial government of PTI, adding the government was always ready to brief the opposition on BRT and BTAP.

Later, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan tabled Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization Ordinance Bill 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (amendment) Bill 2020 in the House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ghani adjourned the proceedings to meet again at 02:00 p.m. on Friday.