UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Attacks National Institutions To Evade Accountability: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Opposition attacks national institutions to evade accountability: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said the opposition parties were spewing venom against the national institutions to evade accountability process and protect their looted money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said the opposition parties were spewing venom against the national institutions to evade accountability process and protect their looted money.

Addressing a public meeting at Ghanche, Gandapur said Prime Minster Imran Khan had made it clear that the accountability process against the corrupt elements would continue regardless of their protests.Terming the opposition parties' leaders as 'opportunists', he said they just wanted to loot public money and gain benefits by coming into the power.

He urged the GB's people to use 'power of the vote' for their upcoming generations by casting vote to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI). The party, after coming into the power in GB, would carry out massive development work in the area, besides creating maximum job opportunities for its people, he added.

Reiterating the PTI government's strong commitment of giving a provisional-provincial status to the GB, Gandapur said the initiative would begin a new era of development and prosperity in the area that suffered due to slackness of the past regimes.

The minister said the GB people's forefathers had rendered great sacrifices for its liberation, however, unfortunately the governments chosen by them in the past did not recognize their sacrifices.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader in history of Pakistan who has taken the decision for granting provisional-provincial status to the GB by taking cognizance of its people's sufferings," he noted.

Amin regretted that the GB dwellers had been deprived of their constitutional rights for the last 73 years, adding the prime minister had a vision to uplift the less-developed areas like GB and Federally Administered Tribal areas (FATA).

"The credit for FATA merger goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he remarked and pointed out that the present government had given Rs 400 billion for removing sense of deprivation from the people of FATA.

He said both the parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had governed the GB in the past but did not own its residents.

The minister said contrary to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Sindh government had refused to give FATA's share in previous National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He believed that the opposition parties would never give them their share in the NFC awards. "It is only Imran Khan who can ensure that FATA gets its share in NFC award," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Job Gilgit Baltistan Money Muslim From Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

26 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.