UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Attempted To Force Ruling Party For Relief In Corruption Cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Opposition attempted to force ruling party for relief in corruption cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that opposition parties were trying to pressurize the ruling party for relief in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that opposition parties were trying to pressurize the ruling party for relief in corruption cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with the people involved in plundering national money, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The public meetings being called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not mold the Prime Minister for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he stated.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N were trying to hoodwink the nation, he said adding that incumbent government would complete its five year period without any pressure.

Admitting the facts of high inflation, he said all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to common man.

The minister stressed the need for coordination between the Center and provincial governments.

He said after the 18th Amendment, lack of coordination had created many issues including wheat.

He said that Sindh could not procure the wheat in 2019, due to which, the Punjab had to supply essential commodity to the provincial areas. Criticizing the last PML-N government for massive corruption, he said Nawaz Sharif and his sons were enjoying luxurious life in London apartments but people are suffering due to ill-planning of last government of PML-N.

Regarding dialogue process, he said PTI leader wanted to have dialogue but the opposition parties were forcing for NRO to get rid of corruption cases.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Man Money 2019 Muslim TV All Government Wheat Opposition

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

41 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

41 minutes ago

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

1 minute ago

GB to be made full-fledged province soon: Murad Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined over violation of control price ..

3 minutes ago

I.Coast's Ouattara says opposition 'sending people ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.