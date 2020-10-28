Opposition attempted to force ruling party for relief in corruption cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that opposition parties were trying to pressurize the ruling party for relief in corruption cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with the people involved in plundering national money, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The public meetings being called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not mold the Prime Minister for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he stated.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N were trying to hoodwink the nation, he said adding that incumbent government would complete its five year period without any pressure.

Admitting the facts of high inflation, he said all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to common man.

The minister stressed the need for coordination between the Center and provincial governments.

He said after the 18th Amendment, lack of coordination had created many issues including wheat.

He said that Sindh could not procure the wheat in 2019, due to which, the Punjab had to supply essential commodity to the provincial areas. Criticizing the last PML-N government for massive corruption, he said Nawaz Sharif and his sons were enjoying luxurious life in London apartments but people are suffering due to ill-planning of last government of PML-N.

Regarding dialogue process, he said PTI leader wanted to have dialogue but the opposition parties were forcing for NRO to get rid of corruption cases.