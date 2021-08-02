Opposition badly failed in destabilizing govt: Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that opposition had used various tactics to destabilize the government but due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they have badly failed in their nefarious designs.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representing the federation across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir which has been proved in recent elections that public rejected their narrative.

She said, the government has invited opposition repeatedly for electoral reforms but they refused to cooperate.

The minster said that opposition was only focusing over vested interest and hiding corruption which they have done in their past regimes.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could not come out from inherent and family politics who has destroyed many institutions by appointing their own people as an head.

She said honorable courts has disqualified and punished Nawaz Sharif, not the government.