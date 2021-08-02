UrduPoint.com

Opposition Badly Failed In Destabilizing Govt: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:41 PM

Opposition badly failed in destabilizing govt: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that opposition had used various tactics to destabilize the government but due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they have badly failed in their nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that opposition had used various tactics to destabilize the government but due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they have badly failed in their nefarious designs.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representing the federation across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir which has been proved in recent elections that public rejected their narrative.

She said, the government has invited opposition repeatedly for electoral reforms but they refused to cooperate.

The minster said that opposition was only focusing over vested interest and hiding corruption which they have done in their past regimes.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could not come out from inherent and family politics who has destroyed many institutions by appointing their own people as an head.

She said honorable courts has disqualified and punished Nawaz Sharif, not the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 minute ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

16 minutes ago
 DC for encroachment drive, action against profitee ..

DC for encroachment drive, action against profiteers

53 seconds ago
 Olympics: Athletics results

Olympics: Athletics results

55 seconds ago
 Stocks rebound, but oil drops on Chinese PMI data

Stocks rebound, but oil drops on Chinese PMI data

57 seconds ago
 Better implementation on laws imperative to stop c ..

Better implementation on laws imperative to stop crimes against women: Speakers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.