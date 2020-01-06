Opposition believes in blame-game: Andleeb Abbas

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said while criticizing opposition leaders on Monday that PMLN and PPP made hue and cry over the incumbent government's performance without proofs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said while criticizing opposition leaders on Monday that PMLN and PPP made hue and cry over the incumbent government's performance without proofs.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that in 2019 around a dozen bills had been passed and number of speeches were made in the parliament, whereas during PMLN government the ratio of presented bills were less than average.

She further stated Pakistan Television Network was never allowed to cover opposition leaders' speeches in past but PTI had left the old custom and channel was permitted to broadcast the live sessions of parliament.

Prime minister Imran Khan stance was to spare the honest and law-abiding bureaucrats from the fear of being trapped along with the black sheeps, she mentioned.

"Whenever accountability watchdog nabbed PMLN leaders for misusing government authority they just start speaking against the institution on media,"she further stated.