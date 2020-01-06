UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Believes In Blame-game: Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:47 PM

Opposition believes in blame-game: Andleeb Abbas

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said while criticizing opposition leaders on Monday that PMLN and PPP made hue and cry over the incumbent government's performance without proofs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said while criticizing opposition leaders on Monday that PMLN and PPP made hue and cry over the incumbent government's performance without proofs.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that in 2019 around a dozen bills had been passed and number of speeches were made in the parliament, whereas during PMLN government the ratio of presented bills were less than average.

She further stated Pakistan Television Network was never allowed to cover opposition leaders' speeches in past but PTI had left the old custom and channel was permitted to broadcast the live sessions of parliament.

Prime minister Imran Khan stance was to spare the honest and law-abiding bureaucrats from the fear of being trapped along with the black sheeps, she mentioned.

"Whenever accountability watchdog nabbed PMLN leaders for misusing government authority they just start speaking against the institution on media,"she further stated.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Hue 2019 Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Cadet College Sanghar Holds 23Rd Annual Parents’ ..

17 seconds ago

Hareem shah shares another call of Sheikh Rasheed

6 minutes ago

Crude and gold extend gains, stocks sink on fear o ..

4 minutes ago

Celebrations of Guru Gobind's birth anniversary at ..

1 minute ago

Over 600 foreign-funded companies settle in Beijin ..

1 minute ago

War film '1917' stuns Golden Globes as Tarantino b ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.