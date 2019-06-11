UrduPoint.com
Opposition Benches Kept Roaring While Treasury Work-up

Faizan Hashmi 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:11 PM

The opposition parties' lawmakers on Tuesday kept roaring on the National Assembly floor against the government for its actions against opposition leaders and anti-public policies

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) The opposition parties' lawmakers on Tuesday kept roaring on the National Assembly floor against the government for its actions against opposition leaders and anti-public policies.As the budget was presented a day after the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after PML-N Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody by NAB in Lahore, the opposition benches were charged.The PML-N and PPP lawmakers, who were carrying placards in their hands inscribed anti-government and anti-Imran Khan slogans,' gathered in the front of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and lodged strong protest against the incumbent government policies.

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday presented the budget 2019-20 in the National Assembly.

They chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan.PPP and lawmakers from other opposition parties held protest during the budget speech. They were wearing black armbands and holding placards to record their protest.

They also torn down the copies of budget document.Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present in the Parliament during the first budget of his government. As the budget came a day after the arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after the arrest of PML-N Punjab leader Hamza Shehzab. The opposition leaders were charged.

