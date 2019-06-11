Opposition benches kept roaring while treasury work-up

The opposition parties' lawmakers on Tuesday kept roaring on the National Assembly floor against the government for its actions against opposition leaders and anti-public policies

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) The opposition parties' lawmakers on Tuesday kept roaring on the National Assembly floor against the government for its actions against opposition leaders and anti-public policies.As the budget was presented a day after the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after PML-N Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody by NAB in Lahore, the opposition benches were charged.The PML-N and PPP lawmakers, who were carrying placards in their hands inscribed anti-government and anti-Imran Khan slogans,' gathered in the front of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and lodged strong protest against the incumbent government policies.

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday presented the budget 2019-20 in the National Assembly.

