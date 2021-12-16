UrduPoint.com

Opposition Bent Upon Impeding Development Journey: Chief Minister

Thu 16th December 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the conspirators in the opposition parties were bent upon impeding the development journey in the province

In a statement issued here, he said that all conspiracies would be foiled, adding that those engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism did not want solution to the public problems.

However, he added, the government was responding to such elements through an agenda of public service and no one would be allowed to interrupt the mission, he added. In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, the mission of public service would be accelerated as people want development and prosperity, he said.

The politics of anarchy would not succeed as the negative politics of the opposition had ended in a fiasco. Only the agenda of public service would prevail while the anarchistic elements have been fully exposed, the CM added.

