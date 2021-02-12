Opposition biggest hurdle in way of corruption elimination, says Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary for finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said that opposition was the biggest hurdle in way of efforts to eliminate corruption and change outdated system in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of open ballot in Senate election was also a step in the direction of plugging chances of corruption, Zain said while inaugurating development schemes in different union councils of NA-157 and in meetings with different delegations.

He said that government was committed to strengthen people and bring them all basic facilities. He said that opposition want to stop the wheel of development through negative tactics.

Zain Qureshi visted UCs Kotla, Chatha Maharaan, Tataypur and Budhla Sant where visited residences of different personalities and offered condolences on the death of their relatives.