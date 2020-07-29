UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Blackmailing Gov't To Get NRO: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Opposition blackmailing Gov't to get NRO: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the Opposition was blackmailing the government to seek National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

"For two years they (opposition) have been kept on saying that they did not need any NRO but now they are blackmailing the government," Asad Umar said in a tweet.

He said the Opposition had voted against Bills in the National Assembly today, which aimed at bringing Pakistan out of black list in Financial Action Task Force (FATF), only because Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ready to offer NRO to the Opposition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Financial Action Task Force Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

6 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

51 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

2 hours ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

2 hours ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.