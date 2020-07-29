ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the Opposition was blackmailing the government to seek National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

"For two years they (opposition) have been kept on saying that they did not need any NRO but now they are blackmailing the government," Asad Umar said in a tweet.

He said the Opposition had voted against Bills in the National Assembly today, which aimed at bringing Pakistan out of black list in Financial Action Task Force (FATF), only because Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ready to offer NRO to the Opposition.