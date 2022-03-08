UrduPoint.com

Opposition Blackmailing Govt. To Seek NRO: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Prime Miinister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said the opposition parties had been trying to blackmail the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Mar, 2022 ):

The PM, Qayyum Niazi said any attempt to dislodge the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was bound to fail as the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement issued here.

"Opposition parties want to destabilize the country by creating anarchy in the country but the whole nation stands like a rock with their Prime Minister Imran Khan", he said.

The Prime Minister AJK said people of Pakistan had given a five-year mandate to Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan was a ray of hope not only for people of Pakistan but also for the Kashmiris settled on both sides of the cease-fire line.

"PM Khan is a fearless leader who fights for Pakistanis in the world and did not even hesitate to raise his voice for Kashmiris at important world forums", he added.

