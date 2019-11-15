UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Blocks Even Govt's People-friendly Legislation In Senate For Political Gains: Leader Of The House Syed Shibli Fraz

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:14 PM

Opposition blocks even Govt's people-friendly legislation in Senate for political gains: Leader of the House Syed Shibli Fraz

The opposition did not support even government's people-friendly legislations by taking advantage of its numerical strength in the Senate, just for political point-scoring, said Leader of the House Syed Shibli Fraz said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The opposition did not support even government's people-friendly legislations by taking advantage of its numerical strength in the Senate, just for political point-scoring, said Leader of the House Syed Shibli Fraz said on Friday.

Winding up the debate on Commenced Motions in Senate, he said a bill, supported by opposition members at the committee level, was opposed when it came to the House. This eventually forced the government to promulgate ordinances, he added.

He said PTI government intended to introduce reforms but passing a bill in the Senate was difficult by the government due to it's numerical strength. It seemed opposition blocked passage of government bills due to political rivalry, he added.

Brushing aside opposition's criticism, he said Constitution allowed the promulgation of ordinances and it had also been practice of past governments.

According to record Pakistan People's Party government had promulgated 104 ordinances during its government, while PML-N had promulgated 46 ordinances during its tenure, he added.

He said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Act had failed to fulfill present-day requirements and government wanted to amend its certain clauses. Standing committee had also passed it but Senate had rejected PMDC bill, he added.

He said the government had devised National Agricultural Emergency Program to uplift agriculture and livestock sector on modern lines.

The program would help boost agricultural production, reduce dependence on imports and improve lives of poor farmer, he added.

The initiative would explore new agricultural markets, introduce new ways for soil and water conservation, he added.

He said the program would help in promoting the cultivationof minor crops including oil seed, pulses and high value fruit,vegetables and development of livestock sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Agriculture Oil Market Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

17 minutes ago

KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of H ..

6 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghan ..

6 minutes ago

PM agriculture emergency program: Wheat seeds on s ..

6 minutes ago

Pyongyang to Unilaterally Destroy Mt Kumgang Resor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.