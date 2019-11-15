The opposition did not support even government's people-friendly legislations by taking advantage of its numerical strength in the Senate, just for political point-scoring, said Leader of the House Syed Shibli Fraz said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The opposition did not support even government's people-friendly legislations by taking advantage of its numerical strength in the Senate, just for political point-scoring, said Leader of the House Syed Shibli Fraz said on Friday.

Winding up the debate on Commenced Motions in Senate, he said a bill, supported by opposition members at the committee level, was opposed when it came to the House. This eventually forced the government to promulgate ordinances, he added.

He said PTI government intended to introduce reforms but passing a bill in the Senate was difficult by the government due to it's numerical strength. It seemed opposition blocked passage of government bills due to political rivalry, he added.

Brushing aside opposition's criticism, he said Constitution allowed the promulgation of ordinances and it had also been practice of past governments.

According to record Pakistan People's Party government had promulgated 104 ordinances during its government, while PML-N had promulgated 46 ordinances during its tenure, he added.

He said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Act had failed to fulfill present-day requirements and government wanted to amend its certain clauses. Standing committee had also passed it but Senate had rejected PMDC bill, he added.

He said the government had devised National Agricultural Emergency Program to uplift agriculture and livestock sector on modern lines.

The program would help boost agricultural production, reduce dependence on imports and improve lives of poor farmer, he added.

The initiative would explore new agricultural markets, introduce new ways for soil and water conservation, he added.

He said the program would help in promoting the cultivationof minor crops including oil seed, pulses and high value fruit,vegetables and development of livestock sector.