Opposition Boycotts Joint Session Proceedings
Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The opposition parties Thursday boycotted the proceedings of the joint session of the Parliament.
As soon as the proceeding started, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif expressed his desire to speak but as he was denied the opportunity. In reaction, the opposition parties protested and left the hall.