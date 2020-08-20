Opposition boycotts joint session proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

The opposition parties Thursday boycotted the proceedings of the joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The opposition parties Thursday boycotted the proceedings of the joint session of the Parliament.

As soon as the proceeding started, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif expressed his desire to speak but as he was denied the opportunity. In reaction, the opposition parties protested and left the hall.