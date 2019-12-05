UrduPoint.com
Opposition Boycotts National Assembly Proceedings Until Production Of Imprisoned Members

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

Opposition boycotts National Assembly proceedings until production of imprisoned members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary General Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal announced on Thursday that the Opposition will no longer participate in National Assembly proceedings until all its jailed members are not allowed to attend the session.

Addressing a press conference outside the Parliament House after boycotting the NA session, Ahsan Iqbal said that Muslim League-N will take other Opposition parties into confidence for joint boycott of the NA proceedings.

This is an irony that Speaker of the National Assembly issued production orders of all imprisoned member of the National Assembly and his orders were flouted, said Ahsan Iqbal.

Protesting over the none-production of members, he further said that the members are facing false cases against them but will not surrender. It is the right of every member of the National Assembly to represent the people of his constituency in the Parliament, said Ahsan adding that the rulings in this regard as well as Supreme Court's judgments were present.

He said that the Opposition was previously protesting for not issuing production orders from the Speaker National Assembly but now the situation is different as the production orders were issued by the Speaker but the concerned authorities flouted those orders in the air.

He said the honorable Speaker of National Assembly issued production order of Khawja Saad Rafique for the session as well as standing committee but he was not released from the captivity.

"The Speaker himself telephoned for producing imprisoned members but the Punjab Government refused him", said Ahsan.

It is a right of the members to attend the parliamentary proceedings and raise issues concerning the people of their constituency but unfortunately they were deprived of their right, he said.

