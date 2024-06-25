- Home
Opposition Brushed Aside Resolution Condemning Mob Lynching On Under Garb Of Protest: Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday accused the opposition benches of brushing aside the resolution condemning mob lynching incidents on the garb of their protest.
Speaking in the Senate, the minister apprised the chair that he was scolded and pushed by the opposition members during their protest in the House.
“The opposition members are not ready to listen to but I took the signatures of their members namely Senators Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Kamil Ali Agha openly on the resolution.”
Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman derided the Leader of the Opposition for accusing the treasury benches of bypassing the opposition on the resolution condemning mob lynching incidents in Swat and Sargodha.
“The Leader of the Opposition is protesting and making false statements regarding the resolution. I requested the Law Minister to get the signature of the opposition on the resolution but he told me that the opposition members were not signing it. It cannot be that the government brings a resolution and does not take the opposition on board,” she added.
Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz apprised the chair that the resolution passed a day earlier was unilaterally approved without consulting the opposition.
Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Manzoor Ahmed Kakar urged the House to pay heed towards the issues of professors and lecturers serving in different varsities of the country demanding increase in their remunerations in the budget.
“There are a total of 200 universities in Pakistan and Rs 65 billion has been allocated for them. However, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is demanding Rs 130 billion for distribution of funds to these varsities, whereas the provincial demand is of Rs 500 billion,” he added.
He mentioned that there was exodus of lecturers and professors from the country that should not be ignored as it was detrimental for the future. He also urged the House to propose the government to announce scholarships for brilliant students unable to afford higher education expenses.
Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani announced that the notices of questions, resolutions and motions under the rule 218 received for the 339th session would not be lapsed on prorogation and would be carried forward for the next session.
Later, he read out the promulgation order received from the President and prorogued the budget session summoned on June 7 on the conclusion of its business on June 25.
