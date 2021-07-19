Opposition building anti-state narrative in AJK election campaign: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the opposition was building anti-state narrative amid Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election campaign

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's immature leadership was using derogatory language against the incumbent government and disrespecting the national institutions.

To a question, Ali said the current foreign policy was effective and result-oriented as compared to the past governments.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure.

He said the opposition parties could not dislodge the incumbent government as it was making all out efforts to alleviate the inflation and poverty from the country.

He said the government was introducing institutional reforms to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.