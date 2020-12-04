UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Busy On Mudslinging Over Govt To Hide Their Corruption: PTI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:49 PM

Opposition busy on mudslinging over govt to hide their corruption: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said the opposition parties were busy in mudslinging over the PTI's government in order to hide corruption of their leadership when those parties were in the power

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said the opposition parties were busy in mudslinging over the PTI's government in order to hide corruption of their leadership when those parties were in the power.

Talking to the media persons here, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been ruling Sindh province for more than the last 12 years but the province instead of seeing development, only witnessed a deterioration in the facilities and services being offered by the provincial government.

"Clean drinking water, education, health and other range of services and facilities are becoming less accessible to the people," he observed and contended that "there is not a single department of the Sindh government whose performance is up to the mark".

He blamed the PPP's government for failing to industrialize the towns and create employment for the jobless youth. "The fresh graduates run from pillar to post only to end up jobless and dejected," he deplored.

Qureshi further argued that there was no development project in the province which could be completed on time while ensuring the quality of works as well. He emphasized on the need of a stringent accountability to recover the nation's plundered wealth and to expose the corrupt elements responsible for the problems being encountered by the ordinary people of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Water Pakistan Peoples Party Post Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

FBR holds pre-bidding conference for Track, Trace ..

2 minutes ago

Greece, Cyprus Call on EU to Take Action Against T ..

2 minutes ago

Interrogation of Journalists of Russia's NTV in Tu ..

2 minutes ago

MSF provides relief to flood victims of Dadu

5 minutes ago

UN Urges New US Admin., Russia to Discuss Advancin ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt provides one-window facility to invest ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.