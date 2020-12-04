Opposition busy on mudslinging over govt to hide their corruption: PTI leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said the opposition parties were busy in mudslinging over the PTI's government in order to hide corruption of their leadership when those parties were in the power.

Talking to the media persons here, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been ruling Sindh province for more than the last 12 years but the province instead of seeing development, only witnessed a deterioration in the facilities and services being offered by the provincial government.

"Clean drinking water, education, health and other range of services and facilities are becoming less accessible to the people," he observed and contended that "there is not a single department of the Sindh government whose performance is up to the mark".

He blamed the PPP's government for failing to industrialize the towns and create employment for the jobless youth. "The fresh graduates run from pillar to post only to end up jobless and dejected," he deplored.

Qureshi further argued that there was no development project in the province which could be completed on time while ensuring the quality of works as well. He emphasized on the need of a stringent accountability to recover the nation's plundered wealth and to expose the corrupt elements responsible for the problems being encountered by the ordinary people of Sindh.