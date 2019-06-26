UrduPoint.com
Opposition Call For APC Just To Safe Their Leaders: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

Opposition call for APC just to safe their leaders: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed Wednesday said that the government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any political party whose leaders were involved and facing corruption cases in courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Communication Murad Saeed Wednesday said that the government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any political party whose leaders were involved and facing corruption cases in courts.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the opposition wanted to pressurize the government and safe their leaders by calling the All Parties Conference (APC).

The minister said that main purpose of the opposition parties to hold APC was just to protect their leaders and their looted money.

Murad Saeed said that from the day one, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically said that the people who looted the national kitty would not get NRO at any cost.

He said that the government was committed to bring back the laundered money to the national exchequer, adding All Parties Conference would not affect the government.

To a question about cricket match of Pakistan against New Zealand, the minister said that the national team should play without taking any pressure to achieve success against the New Zealand team.

He said that Pakistan cricket team had best bowlers but there was dire need to further improve the bowling standard of the team, adding that nation was praying for the success of the cricket team.

