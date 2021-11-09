Opposition call for providing relief to common man

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday called for providing relief to common man by overcoming price-hike of daily commodities and petroleum products.

Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani started debate on the issue and observed that inflation had diminished the purchase power of the peoples.

He said rate of petroleum products, electricity, commodities of daily use and even vegetable and fruits are very high and urged the government to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to common man on items of daily use.

JI MPA Inayatullah said the the prices of petroleum products were directly linked with prices of general commodities.

He urged the government to bring down the prices of medicines, sugar, flour, ghee, maize, rice and other commodities of common use and implement the slogan of "State of Madina" in letter and spirit.

Humaira Khatoon, Nighat Orakzai also criticized the government policies and called for pragmatic measures to control price-hike .

Meanwhile the opposition pointed out a quorum after which the chairs adjourned the proceedings of the House till Friday morning.