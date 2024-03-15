Opposition Calls Out Govt's Amendments In Ordinances Without Consultation
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The opposition on Friday claimed that the government's amendments in various ordinances would cast direct impact on the lives of the people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The opposition on Friday claimed that the government's amendments in various ordinances would cast direct impact on the lives of the people.
In a press talk at Parliament's Media Centre, PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, flanked by his party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and senior leader Asad Qaiser, criticized the government for carrying out legislation without any consultation with the opposition.
Omar Ayub alleged that no one was given the chance to go through the seven ordinances, which were tabled in the House to seek its consent for their extension.
"We have objection to this as the standing committee concerned of the House should have held deliberations on them," he added.
Barrister Gohar Ali said legislation was the function of the Parliament, however, the legislators should have been given three days for deliberations on the laws before their passage by the House.
Commenting on the National Assembly’s resolution recognizing March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said his party was going to mark the day at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.
MNA Asad Qaiser said his party would resist all hostile political attempts at the floor of the House and in the public as well.
APP/ajb
Recent Stories
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan
AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims ..
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused2 minutes ago
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation34 minutes ago
-
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance36 minutes ago
-
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service36 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers36 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan33 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week33 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises healthy mother is cornerstone of healthy society43 minutes ago
-
CM discusses proposal to issue of Kissan card43 minutes ago