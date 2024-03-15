The opposition on Friday claimed that the government's amendments in various ordinances would cast direct impact on the lives of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The opposition on Friday claimed that the government's amendments in various ordinances would cast direct impact on the lives of the people.

In a press talk at Parliament's Media Centre, PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, flanked by his party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and senior leader Asad Qaiser, criticized the government for carrying out legislation without any consultation with the opposition.

Omar Ayub alleged that no one was given the chance to go through the seven ordinances, which were tabled in the House to seek its consent for their extension.

"We have objection to this as the standing committee concerned of the House should have held deliberations on them," he added.

Barrister Gohar Ali said legislation was the function of the Parliament, however, the legislators should have been given three days for deliberations on the laws before their passage by the House.

Commenting on the National Assembly’s resolution recognizing March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said his party was going to mark the day at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

MNA Asad Qaiser said his party would resist all hostile political attempts at the floor of the House and in the public as well.

APP/ajb