Opposition Can Not Succeed In Upsetting Govt: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday said that the opposition may not succeed in upsetting the government as it was facing a very sceptical situation in terms of different agendas having by each party of opposition alliance.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said the opposition must have realized its worth during the observation of so called Black Day on 25th of July in which a few scattered people were shown by the whole media.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the USA had greatly won international as well domestic applaud which had inflicted a stunning blow to the opposition that had rapidly losing credibility among the public. Particularly the way, the PM had expressed Kashmir's issue before President Trump and convinced him on favouring Pakistan, had won the hearts of the millions of Kashmiri as well Pakistani people across the world, he said.

No leader, in the past, harvested such a brilliant success on international level, he added.

The Law Minister further said that it must be a moment of great concern for both big parties for taking shelter under the umbrella of Fazl-ur-Rehman for their survival.

"People stayed away from the 25th of July rally of opposition parties which had left many lessons for them and showed an exceptional support to the government. We see the Maulana's long march meeting same fate as the people will remain away from a baseless protest led by directionless people." he concluded.

