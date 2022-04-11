Opposition Candidate Shehbaz Sharif Picked As Pakistan's New Prime Minister - Reports
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Pakistani lower house has picked opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister, tv channel Geo news reported on Monday.
The Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in the early hours of Sunday. The no-confidence motion succeeded by a vote of 174-0.