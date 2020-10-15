Opposition cannot achieve anything from rallies or sit-ins: Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the opposition parties could not achieve anything from its futile rallies and gatherings and there was no threat to the democratic system.

The government was not afraid from the opposition parties' protest demonstrations as it had struggled for 22 years against corrupt elements and mafia, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition parties could hold peaceful protest anywhere in the country.

The government was not intended to create obstacles in their way as it was only focusing on the performance to deliver something for the development and welfare of the common man to bring change in their lifestyle, Ali Nawaz added.

The SAPM said the measures had already been taken to alleviate the inflation in days to come to provide relief to the people.

Replying to a question, he said the court had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an absconder and his posters were being displaying to bring fugitive back to appear before the courts in corruption cases.