Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Khan,  says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –August 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that opposition could not cause any political damage to Prime Minister Imran Khan, pointing out that he would complete his term.

Sheikh Rasheed said that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties would not be convened even after Muharram.

“It doesn’t seem that the opposition parties will be able to convene All Parties Conference (APC) even after the month of Muharram,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had apparent differences but both political parties wanted NRO.

The federal minister further said that Maryam Nawaz stoned politics of Shehbaz Sharif, claiming that the case of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz was serious.

He also stated that PML-N and PPP could not provide Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman what he wanted.

The Railways Minister also announced that the faire of Shalimar Express would be reduced by 10 per cent from August 25.