LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayoun on Friday said the opposition parties could not escape from accountability by staging public gatherings.

In a statement issued here, he said it was astonishing that founders of horse trading and Changha Mangha politics were talking about respect of vote.

He said that political opponents who used to abuse each other in the past, were united today for their own interests and not for people.

The minister said the people had rejected politics of these opposition parties and Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering in Gujranwala was its evidence where alliance of opposition parties could not attract a good number of people.