ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday assured that the federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the parliament to steer the country out of an economic crunch.

Talking to a private news channel, he said , the opposition's undue criticism of budget was illogical adding, opposition are creating hurdles but they would not succeed in it.

PTI government would be able to get the new federal budget passed from the parliament without any hindrance, he added.

The government would complete all its mission and commitments with the cooperation of the people, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that despite all odds, the federal government presented public and poor friendly budget, adding that though some difficult measures had been taken in the budget for restoration and strengthening of national economy, that would definitely yield positive results in near future.

While criticism on Opposition parties, he said those who burdened the country with heavy debts were "national criminals" and would be treated in kind.

He further said there will be no compromise on accountability, adding, the future of the country will be at stake if corrupt people are not taken to task.

He expressed confidence that PTI led government would overcome all the confronted challenges and put the country on a sustainable path of progress and prosperity in its tenure.

Minister said for the first time in the country's history those, who were involved in massive corruption, had been made accountable for their misdeeds.

All the cases being the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were filed by themselves against each other during their regimes and not by the present government, he said.

To a question, he said the country under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and prudent policies of the PTI government was moving towards 'a welfare state'.

PPP and the PML-N had joined hands for their personal interests but the PTI government could not be blackmailed in that way, he mentioned.

To another Question, he said he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to let corrupt politicians leave Pakistan, but my cabinet did not agree.

Rashid hoped that situation will improve till July as we are reaching to IMF, World Bank.

If the opposition wished to stage protest, they can go ahead, but warned that they would be dealt according to law.