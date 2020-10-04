UrduPoint.com
Opposition Coalition Aimed To Save Looted Money Only: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

Opposition coalition aimed to save looted money only: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Sunday said that opposition's coalition was an only attempt to save looted money and the incumbent government would not undergo any blackmailing by opponents.

He said this while addressing to an open court, held at Makhdoom Rasheed, here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that he would not give any NRO to corrupt elements, said Dr Akhtar adding that PTI government would honour its pledge to eradicate menace of corruption from the country.

Dr Akhtar remarked that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar established south Punjab secretariat and fulfill the promise, made with people of the region. Now, south Punjab would have its separate budget, Akhtar said.

Establishment of south Punjab secretariat was a steps towards new province. The region would witness unprecedented development, he added.

