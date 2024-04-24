Opposition collaboration vital for overcoming national hurdles: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Faisal Karim Kundi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), called upon opposition parties on Wednesday to engage in dialogue to navigate the country through its challenges.

Addressing a press conference along with Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Sibtal Bukhari, he emphasized that opposition parties must refrain from engaging in the politics of blame and instead focus on improving the lives of the people.

Faisal Kundi remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has divergent views on the by-elections, given that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has accepted the poll outcomes, while the opposition leader has rejected them.

About the recent visit of Iranian President, he said that Pakistan has always spoken about Palestine and Kashmir and during his visit Pakistan has also always raised his voice for Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He said that Pakistan and Iran has signed various Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) between during the visit of the Iranian President.