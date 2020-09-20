Opposition completely powerless, incapable to launch any move against ruling party: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Opposition parties were completely powerless and incapable to launch any move against the ruling party.

Expressing these views in a private television channel program, he said that Opposition parties were standing on weak grounds and they could not make any drive against the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Commenting on speeches of political parties at APC, he said the nation had seen the healthy face of Nawaz Sharif, on media. He stated that EX Prime Minister, was granted bail on medical grounds, and his real face was badly exposed through media. The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was expressing sorrow for non-cooperation of the institution during his speech, he added.

The Opposition parties, were making 'hue and cry' on media for availing national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to get rid of the corruption cases, the minister stated. The present leadership running the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never grant NRO or compromise with the elements looted the national money, he added. About Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said it was the first assembly which was running without the chief of JUI-F. In reply to a question about JUI-F's drive for toppling ruling party, he said that Opposition would never follow stance of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman. He, however said that head of JUI-F, could use the seminary students for any campaign. To another question regarding health of Nawaz Sharif, he said the EX Prime Minister was quite healthy.