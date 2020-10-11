Opposition confuse by developmental projects of govt: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash has said that the opposition was confused by the pro-people development projects of the PTI government, PDM was a group of corrupt people and will fail again like past.

"Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is still popular among the people as before that's why people join PTI every day." He expressed these views along with Provincial Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar, MPA Asif Khan and Engineer Fahim while giving a special press briefing at the Information and Public Relations Department here on Sunday.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that Peshawar has become a stronghold of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) as we have started development works in the provincial capital as per the aspirations of the people.

Opposition should wait till next election and not use high-handed tactics to gain power but should go to the people and present their agenda.

Special Assistant Kamran termed flour crisis in the province as artificial and said that the flour crisis is temporary and the government resolved the issue adding that action will be taken against hoarders.

Kamran Bangash said that the credit of FATA merger goes to PTI, he said that the integration of tribal districts was a big achievement of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

He remarked that for the first time in Mamad Gat area of tribal district Mohmand was providing the best healthcare facilities that the Chief Minister inaugurated a hospital last week and also inaugurated two roads.

He said that Phase-I of Swat Express has been completed and developmental schemes are continue in other parts of the province.

Briefing the media on the COVID-19 situation, he said that competing in the first phase of COVID-19 and being successful and expressed hope that would deal with the second wave successfully. SOPs were being strictly implemented everywhere including schools and bazaars.

Commenting on the Charsadda incident, He said that the entire nation was saddened over the incident. We on the direction of Chief Minister visited the house of the abused girl in Charsadda, DNA of the entire area has been taken in the relevant case for the arrest of involved person.

Talking about improving industrial production, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that the Government would provide cheap electricity to industries in future that would help in employment.

To a question regarding the billion Tree Tsunami Project, Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar said that some people creating propaganda regarding Billion Tree Tsunami Project, I invite the media to get information about the projects whenever they want while visiting.