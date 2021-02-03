UrduPoint.com
Opposition Confused After Staging Flopped Show: Dar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Opposition confused after staging flopped show: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said opposition was totally confused after staging flopped show against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties were responsible for destroying the national institutions and making the national economy fragile because they had done massive corruption during their governments' tenure.

He said the present government was making efforts to uplift the lives of the people as Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development.

He said the government was taking steps to reduce inflation, adding no one could object on the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan but on the other hand everyone was well aware about the corrupt practices of the leaderships of the previous governments.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party of the country which was doing principle based politics and it had taken practical action against its 20 members of the provincial assemblies who had violated party discipline during the last Senate election.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking action against the land mafia but the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was supporting and protecting them.

Usman Dar said the PTI government strongly believed in rule of law and it had always worked for it but the opposition parties had used it for protecting their personal interest.

