Opposition Confused On Issue Of Demonstrations Against Govt: Nusrat Wahid

Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Opposition confused on issue of demonstrations against Govt: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid has said that the opposition is confused on the issue of demonstrations against the Government.

The peoples Party's failure in Train March, and Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were the reasons of their confusion, Where as the Muslim League (N) workers understands that they were being used to save Nawaz Sharif from the cases he is facing, so they were avoiding to come on the roads.

She further said that the APC of the opposition has also failed badly, the other political parties also understands that we may be utilized to get relief on the cases being faced by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Maulan Fazlur Rahman could not gain anything despite of utilization of his best efforts and energy and failed to give a tough time to the Government.

However this time the PTI Government has badly spoiled his expectations, which has caused great loss to Maulana FazlurRahman personally as compare to loss to his political career.

