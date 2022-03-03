Opposition confused on matter of no confidence motion: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the opposition is confused on the issue of no confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had no capacity to topple the government.

He said opponents of the treasury benches were fighting for their personal interests but Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for strengthening the state.

The minister said that the government was not scared from any move of the opposition parties, adding opposition would face again defeat in the parliament as per earlier.

He said all the political allied were fully intact with the government and would remain in future also but the opposition was making efforts to break this alliance in which they would never succeed.

Ali Muhammad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get thumping majority in the general elections of 2023 on the basis of its five years performance.