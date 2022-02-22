UrduPoint.com

Opposition Confused Over No-confidence Move: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that opposition parties were confused over their no-confidence move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were announcing dates for long marches and no-confidence move, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leaders were submitting applications before courts to postpone their corruption cases, he said. The PML-N could not provide evidence of dubious accounts of billions of rupees, he said adding that a huge amount was found in the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif.

Criticizing the PPP regime, he said the PPP leaders had failed in resolving governance issues of Sindh. He said that both the political parties including PPP and PML-N, are playing on media and wasting time of the nation. He made it clear that PTIis determined to eradicate corruption from the society and for this, the corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, should go jail.

He said the PPP and PML-N had made massive corruption in the past. In reply to a question, he said PTI government would continue accountability process without discrimination. The corrupt leaders would face imprisonment due to money laundering cases, and Pakistan's number in corruption index would definitely move down, he stated.

