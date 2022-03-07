Opposition confused over no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that opposition parties are completely confused over no-confidence move against the popular party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The opposition didn't have require numbers to bring no-confidence move in the assembly, he said while talking to a private television channel. All the coalition party members are united under the umbrella of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party was trying to misuse Shehbaz Sharif for political purpose, he said. The PPP, he said would fail in no-confidence move and the long march because the people are supporting the PTI leadership and the government.