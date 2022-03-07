UrduPoint.com

Opposition Confused Over No-confidence Move: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Opposition confused over no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that opposition parties are completely confused over no-confidence move against the popular party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that opposition parties are completely confused over no-confidence move against the popular party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The opposition didn't have require numbers to bring no-confidence move in the assembly, he said while talking to a private television channel. All the coalition party members are united under the umbrella of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party was trying to misuse Shehbaz Sharif for political purpose, he said. The PPP, he said would fail in no-confidence move and the long march because the people are supporting the PTI leadership and the government.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Pakistan Peoples Party TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalid released sports scholarships for medalists

Khalid released sports scholarships for medalists

4 minutes ago
 BOI apprise, OICCI on verious initiatives for inve ..

BOI apprise, OICCI on verious initiatives for investors

4 minutes ago
 DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

4 minutes ago
 13 illegal transport stands demolished in Khwazakh ..

13 illegal transport stands demolished in Khwazakhela

4 minutes ago
 Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of ..

Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of women, children's rights: Dr. ..

4 minutes ago
 Contingents reach to feature in sports events of H ..

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show being held ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>