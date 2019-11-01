UrduPoint.com
Opposition Conspiring To Cause Political Instability: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not concerned about his own children but about those of the nation and unlike the previous rulers, he was filling the national coffers instead of stuffing his own pockets.

Dr Firdous, in tweets, said it was strange that those who were transplanted by General Jilani were now complaining about lack of the support of institutions.

The backing received by Shehbaz Sharif and his party from the system and institutions was unprecedented, she added.

"But you always backstabbed them and worked against the national interest. You changed turbans with Modi and took Jandal on a trip to Murree." She said today the opposition was conspiring to cause political instability in the country.

Dr Firdous said the difference between Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif was that the latter could not look beyond his own self, wealth and children.

Imran Khan, she said, was the true son of soil, and a hero and pride of the nation, who was worried about the future generations of Pakistan.

