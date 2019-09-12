Opposition conspiring to make Maulana Fazlur Rehman scapegoat: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seminary students to bear the brunt of sit in and he (Bilawal) occupy the throne after coming in a bulletproof vehicle

She said from the very first day the opposition was doing politics with each other, and they were facing dangers from within their ranks.

Hereditary and save the looted money parties were conspiring to make Maulana Fazlur Rehman a scapegoat.

Bilawal Bhutto should stop visiting the country and better pay a visit to Karachi and concentrate on cleaning the garbage accumulated in the mega city.

Unfortunately, the resources of Sindh were not reaching the poor. Welfare of the people of Sindh and province was impossible till the PPP is there, she said.

Addressing Bilalwal, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris in the world as their ambassador.

Pakistani nation will raise their voice in favour of Kashmiris and expose Indian atrocities against them on Friday. It was the time to unite the nation and not to divide.