Opposition constitutionally changed PTI government: Javed Latif

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Monday said, the opposition parties changed the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in accordance with the constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Monday said, the opposition parties changed the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in accordance with the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Imran Khan was lying about the American hatched conspiracy against his government but in reality his own parliamentarians conspired against him.

He said many PTI members of the parliament had parted their ways from Imran Khan and voted in no-confidence against him.

Javed Latif said the opposition had proved its majority in the parliament against the PTI government and made successful vote of no confidence against Imran Khan government.

He said the PML-N had strong believed in supremacy of law and always respected of all the national institutions, adding every institution should play its role accordance with the defined constitutional parameters.

He said people of the country were facing difficulties and inflation due to mismanagement and wrong policies of the PTI government, adding the incumbent government was making all out efforts to stream line the system and improve the national economy.