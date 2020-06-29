UrduPoint.com
Opposition Couldn't Win People's Hearts Through False Propaganda: Ansar Majeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday said that those who dreaming of toppling the government were living in fool's paradise.

In a statement issued here, he said that opposition could not win the hearts of the people through false propaganda and baseless allegations.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected to the opinion of its allies parties. He added those politicians who filled their coffers by looted national exchequer would be held accountable.

He also condemned the attack on pakistan stock exchange Karachi and said that the war against terrorism would be lasted till the end of last terrorist from the motherland.

